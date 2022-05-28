Logitech brings low-profile mechanical keyboards to the masses

Logitech's MX Mechanical takes the sleek, user-friendly wireless aesthetic of its MX Keys line and adds low-profile mechanical switches and a punishing $150 MSRP. There are even three types of switch on offer: clicky (i.e. like Cherry blues), tactile (brown) and linear (red), and a compact Mini variant lacking the tenkey pad. Denizens of the mechanical keyboard dimension won't be dissuaded by the eyewatering price tag, but does it live up to their demented standards?

Low-profile mechanical switches deliver a next-level typing feel. Ultra-precise and stable switches offer deep and reassuring key travel – in a low-profile form factor. Your fingers glide effortlessly across the matte surface of the keys – and dual color keycaps make it easy to orient your fingers and stay in your flo

The killer feature here, I think, is getting a mechanical keyboard with decent battery life and reliable wireless connections that don't require some elaborate hotkey hopscotch to use and configure. But it doesn't look like you can use other keycaps, which is quite a bummer.