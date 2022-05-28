Rocketman is one badass dude. Watch him speed down the street on his rocket board. The rocket board shoots huge flames out of the glowing red backside. No brakes, and no helmet. He is a fearless wizard.
Rocketman rides the wild flame-spitting Rocket Board down a stretch of highway
