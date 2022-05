I don't go anywhere without this pocket-sized personal safety alarm. The Birdie alarm makes a very loud, high-pitched sound when the metal peg is pulled. I hope I never have to actually use it for my safety, but it gives me peace of mind to have it on board. I also like bringing it when I go on camping trips and hikes, in case I get lost or injured. It has a metal clasp so you can attach it to your bag or belt loop. My favorite thing about the Birdie alarm is how lightweight it is.