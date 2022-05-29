This shaving tool will revolutionize the body hair removal process

Body hair. We all have it. It's just a fact of life. But for many of us, that body hair is just plain undesirable. As a result, we trim it, wax it, laser it off, or shave it. And sometimes, the body hair that we loathe oh so much is downright difficult to reach — think center-of-our back difficult.

That's why an ergonomic back shaver like the Bakblade 2.0 Plus Shaver could be a lifesaver for anyone struggling with some extra, hard-to-reach fuzz. The handle's flexible design allows you to reach just about anywhere (even though, as you can tell by the name, it was conceived with the back in mind).

The ease of the handle isn't the only way it revolutionizes hair removal time. It also is equipped with unique blade cartridges that guarantee an incredibly smooth, clean shave, whether you're shaving wet or dry. In addition, gliding the razor across your body feels easy and painless!

As you might have guessed, the Bakblade 2.0 Plus Shaver had remarkable reviews, including an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One verified customer called the Bakblade the "Best men's grooming tool since the disposable razor!" Meanwhile, another user described it as an "Amazing pain-free product … This battery-free unit is smooth and thorough and a joy to use." Finally, another user wrote, "Shaved dry with no effort. Took hair off and I'm very happy … No more gymnastics moves trying to shave my back."

So throw away the waxing strips. Right now, the Bakblade 2.0 Plus has dropped in price to just $25.99, or $13 off its usual price. For that cost, you get the Bakblade 2.0, two Dryglide blades, two additional refill blades, a suction cup mount, and a cleaning brush for the blades.

Prices subject to change.