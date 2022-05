Adam Savage visits Brandon Alinger at The Prop Store to take a tour of one of the few surviving "pyro models" (foam-cast miniatures designed to be blown up) from Star Wars Episode IV.

It's fascinating to hear the history of the model from Brandon's prop historian/collector point of view and Adam's POV as a former ILM model-maker.

[Thumbnail Image: X-Wings and Y-Wings from Star Wars: New Hope Special Edition, Wikipedia, Fair Use.]