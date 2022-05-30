I am cautiously optimistic about 'Kenobi'

Having watched Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi several times now, I am cautiously optimistic this is the program I was hoping for. Ewan McGregor's broken and shattered post-Jedi massacre Obi-wan is pretty spot-on, and Lyra Blair's Princess Leia is the perfect character to taunt him back into shape.

The entire show is a beauteous work of fan service. No one cares that we know the Grand Inquisitor will be back, to die again at least once more. I am less excited about the inquisitors and whatever other shocking character reveals are to come than I am seeing a 10 year separated from the Force Obi-wan figure out WTF to do with a pissed-off Darth Vader nearing his prime.