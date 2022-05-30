If you're still masking, you're not alone!￼

COVID cases are on the rise in the United States, and even those rising figures are severely undercounted, according to some experts who estimate that, because of home testing, case rates are actually 14.5x what's being reported. Yet, as so many people have moved on as if COVID has disappeared, it's hard sometimes not to feel gaslit if you're still concerned about COVID and still wanting to not catch it. Sure, death rates are down, but some experts estimate that 1 in 5 people who catch COVID will go on to develop long COVID. There is clearly reason to still care.

If you are someone still concerned with COVID, and feeling alone, check out this Twitter post that exploded over the weekend – almost 30,000 people have liked the post and thousands have responded saying that they are, in fact, still masking. You're definitely not alone.