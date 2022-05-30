Man dressed as old lady smears cream on Mona Lisa

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, long considered an archetype of renaissance mastery, was enhanced with a layer of cream Sunday, smeared on by a protestor at the Louvre. The painting, reportedly unharmed, was immediately cleaned.

Videos posted on social media show a young man in a wig and lipstick who arrived in a wheelchair. The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery. The perpetrator, disguised as an old lady, then jumped out of the wheelchair before assaulting the bulletproof glass. The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci was not damaged.

Here's footage of the smeared masterpiece: