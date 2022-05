Here's Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) explaining how the government plans to force you to eat "Bill Gates"' shmeat instead of real cheeseburgers.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to "zap" people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

Consider yourself forewarned about the zaps, cheeseburger-eaters!