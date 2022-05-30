Monkeypox Q&A and Tracker

Some health experts are calling on the WHO to act more quickly and provide clearer guidelines around the new cases of monkeypox appearing all over the globe.

Experts on the disease are still debating how concerned we should be and what precautions we should take. Here is a helpful Q&A that answers some questions, with Dr. John H. Connor, a virologist at Boston University's Emerging Infection Diseases Laboratories, and an associate professor of microbiology at Boston University School of Medicine.

And if you are curious about where and how monkeypox is spreading, here's a really interesting tracker.