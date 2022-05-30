Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back

What a difference a few years makes. When the Disney acquisition of Star Wars first occurred, fans of the Cartoon Network Clone Wars series were distraught that the house of mouse had zero intentions of continuing the beloved series. Instead, Disney sought to aim for a decidedly younger demographic with Star Wars: Rebels. Even though fans took to Rebels—some rather reluctantly—they still clamored for a proper continuation of Clone Wars. For a while, it seemed like Clone Wars was dead.

After a few stale sequel movies, Disney was clamoring to revive any Star Wars property that would keep the franchise from becoming a money pit. As a result, Clone Wars not only got renewed for a third season, but it received a spinoff in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. You can watch the trailer for the second season of the acclaimed animated series in the video linked above.