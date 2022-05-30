One thing from the past that I miss: practical effects. The CGI era of movies has literally turned dreams into reality, but the movie magic slips away. In the video linked above, IGN explains how Top Gun: Maverick took a trip back to the 80s to create the awe-inspiring practical effects found in the film.
The practical effects behind Top Gun: Maverick
