An entertaining video about reclaiming lithium batteries in discarded vape pens

Big Clive, has a YouTube channel where he opens up electronic products (often dodgy ones that make fraudulent health claims) and explains what makes them work (or don't work). In this video, he shows how to open vape pens (which he often finds discarded in the street) and reuse the rechargeable lithium cells inside.
