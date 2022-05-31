Dogecoin co-creator slams Musk for being a know-nothing "grifter"

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has always struck me as the son Donald J. Trump wishes he had, as opposed to his own or Kushner. This description of Musk by Jackson Palmer, whom Business Insider identifies as a co-creator of the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin, also a favorite of Musk, suggests he'd fit right in.

Business Insider:

Palmer said he also worked with Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey and the Twitter team so that reports would be instantly sent to them, the outlet reported. He also sent the code to other crypto influencers.

"Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn't understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, 'How do I run this Python script?'" Palmer said, per Crikey.

"After I gave him the script, I wasn't a fan of him. He's a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he's promising, but he doesn't know that," Palmer added, per the outlet. "He's just really good at pretending he knows. That's very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise."