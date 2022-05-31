Email templates to help you say "no" in any situation

Claudia Dawson says "How to say no is a collection of email templates that you can use to decline social events, meetings, dates, phone chats and other work-related requests you might get. Some of these are examples given by notable productivity experts like James Clear and Tim Ferris. You can even download these canned templates and install them into your Gmail."

How to say no to a meeting (Naval Ravikant) Hey {{ first_name }},

Just want to be upfront.

I don't do non-transactional meetings. I don't do meetings without a strict agenda. I don't do meetings unless we absolutely have to.

Naval

[via the Recomendo newsletter]