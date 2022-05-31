Enjoy comfort and elite sound with nearly 70% off these Bluetooth earbuds

Some Bluetooth earbuds are affordable. Some Bluetooth earbuds provide incredible sound, almost like you're live at a concert. Others still are soft and comfortable. It's easy to find earbuds that fulfill at least two of these, but if you value sound and comfort, you've probably resigned yourself to shell out an arm and a leg for buds from big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, or Sennheiser.

The Coby True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds, currently 68% off for $24.99 during our Memorial Day Sale, are a blessing for the on-the-go user, whether you're jogging, traveling on an airplane, mountain biking, weightlifting, or simply watching Netflix on the couch. With Bluetooth 5.0, the earbuds pair near instantaneously with your devices so you can enjoy your favorite bands and podcasters with minimal connectivity issues.

The Coby earbuds feature 22 hours of playtime, and the complementary charging case allows you to keep them safe and charged at all times. And instead of utilizing your earbuds for communication, the built-in microphone allows the user to answer calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri from an iOS device.

These buds also come with soft, comfortable foam ear tips. No longer will that cold, abrasive plastic ruin your listening experience. The foam ear tips are especially great for runners, eliminating the friction that quite literally makes lesser earbuds a pain to use.

"These are very high-quality earbuds," wrote Moshe, a five-star reviewer on Walmart.com. "Battery life is great and audio quality is very good. (Strong) recommend!"

The Coby True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds have everything you could need in a portable wireless headset, whether taking phone calls or listening to entire live albums. They offer top-level audio, comfort, and a long, long charge, all for just $24.99 before May 31.

Prices subject to change.