Excellent flexible cutting board set on sale

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought a set of four of these 8 x 11" flexible cutting boards a few years ago, and they've held up very well considering how much I use them every day to chop carrots, cabbage, turnips. and rutabagas. I discovered they're on sale, so I thought it would be a good time to replace them. Flexible cutting boards are nice because you can flex them to pour chopped ingredients into bowls.