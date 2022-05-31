Gory, R-rated Spider-Man fan-film murders Peter Parkers all across the Multiverse

Have you ever wondered what Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies would have been like if they were more like his Evil Dead oeuvre? Welp, this is about as close as you're ever going to get. The 4-minute short film above mashes up footage from a variety of Marvel movies with plenty of brutal gore.

The basic "plot" is that Owen Wilson's Time Variance Authority character from Loki has to travel the multiverse and eradicate all of the Spider-Man variants who shouldn't be there. But that's not really important. What matters here is seeing the most iconic moments from ever Spider-Man movie ruined with horrific blood and violence. And oh boy, it delivers.