Need summertime inspo? Here are some tips to make the most out of your time outdoors

Lately, the old beach volleyball game and corn hole tourney have gotten stale. Of course, we know a bad day in warm weather is better than a good day cooped up in the cold, but there are ways to vamp up our time in the great outdoors outside of reliable games and activities. So here's a non-exhaustive (but absolutely doable) list of things you can do to freshen up your time outside of the cubicle to practice ultimate self-care while the coats are locked in the closet.

Just so you know, there are some really great products scattered through our recommendations for relaxing. If you like what you see, you should act fast — the sales only last until May 31.

Get to the Beach

There is really nothing better than the sand between your toes, the light breeze caressing your face, and the sound of waves crashing playing much-needed ASMR (though the seagull can return to Hades where they belong, if we're being honest). The beach is a great way to make your summer moments more memorable.

Even if it isn't oceanside, most local lakes and rivers have sandbanks for you to plop your comfy chair and make the most out of your day. Stay all day and well into the night for those moonlit bonfires. Just make sure you've got some brightness going on in the wee hours in the form of a waterproof light, and you'll be golden. And don't worry about the house. Everything is totally fine over there for when you return to use your little space of zen after the beach.

Set Up Your Backyard for Fun

We understand that sometimes, even a local beach might be a bit out of reach. So for those of us with some land, the backyard indeed can be a place of nirvana. Whether you have a deck, porch, fire pit, or a great patch of grass, there's no shame in making your home an oasis everyone else will want to circle around.

There are a ton of things you can do to your space to make it more inviting, like setting up a sick screen and projector for family backyard movie nights (just nothing too risky, the neighbors can hear, after all). Who knows? You may also attract the neighbors and start an impromptu block party.

Invite the Crew Over

It may seem remedial, but getting your buds together outdoors rather than staying inside is an entirely different hangout. The ability to stretch out allows for more people to stop by, more stories to be told, and more laughs to be had. If you're worried about entertaining, make it a potluck and have everyone bring their favorite dish while you supply the space and maybe a few bottles of really great wine. And don't worry — you won't have to lift a finger for those either!

You'll want to make sure you have the necessities, so your friends don't turn away, like an umbrella in case it rains, a comfy place to set butts, and some bug deterrent, but otherwise, it's easy enough to let the fun come to you.

Prices subject to change.