In this video, the YouTube channel wolfcrow talks about the often overlooked 60-30-10 percent rule of color hiding in some of your favorite movie scenes. The rule isn't unique to film, but its prominence in the medium shouldn't be ignored. Once you notice it, it will be hard to unsee it.
The 60-30-10 percent rule of color
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cinema
- color theory
- film
- movies
