How Randy Marsh became South Park's breakout character

I grew up with South Park, starting when I was in fifth grade with the 9/11 episode. South Park's longevity comes from how well-rounded is cast has become over 25 seasons: unlike the Simpsons, which has to revolve around the family, South Park can leave the core four boys alone for seasons at a time. Which brings us to Randy Marsh, who has somehow become the show's breakout character. Towelie, Mr. Hankey, Big Gay Al, Chef, Butters, Mr. Garrison, and even Cartman himself all have to take a backseat when it comes to Randy Marsh's ability to commandeer the franchise. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Nerdstalgic looks at how Randy became the MVP of the mountain town in Colorado.