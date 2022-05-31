WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into pier

The Harmony of the Seas, the third-largest passenger ship in the world and still its longest, crashed into a pier in Jamaica last thursday. The enormous boat suffered only "cosmetic" damage in the collision: it pushed the whole damned (concrete!) piling out of its way. Here's some footage, shot by an alarmed passenger, capturing the moment of truth:
The company claimed pilot error, but also that the pilot was given bad directions by the port:
"There were no injuries to guests or crew and only minor cosmetic damage to the ship's stern. The sailing will continue as scheduled," stated Royal Caribbean about the incident.