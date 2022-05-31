Watch: Trailer for "Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey" about the dark world of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, Netflix's 4-part documentary about the ultra-creepy religious cult headed by child rapist Warren Jeffs, debuts on June 8, 2022.
When Jeffs was sentenced to life in prison for multiple counts of felony child sexual assault, he promised "sickness and death" would fall on prosecutors who brought him to justice.
In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs. The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs' rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is a Participant and Ark Media Production; directed by Rachel Dretzin (Who Killed Malcolm X, Far From the Tree). Executive Producers include Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Miura Kite, Zachary Herrmann, Rachel Dretzin, and Alison Dammann. Grace McNally serves as co-director and producer.