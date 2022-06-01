Yes, you can make bagpipes out of trashbags. And they sound lovely! Embedded here is a scintillating performance of Amazing Grace, posted online long ago (but viral today) by groomeister. Below, instructions for making your own. You will need duct tape.
Amazing Grace performed on the humble trashbagpipes
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bagpipes
- DIY
- instruments
- music
The Half Awake Mix by Boards of Canada
The Half Awake Mix is a dreamy ambient adventure composed of tracks by Scottish electronic duo Boards of Canada. My mind always drifts off to another universe when I listen to their music. Lately, I love listening to this mix in the morning while I have my coffee. I could listen to the fantastic sounds… READ THE REST
We Are Scientists break all the rules
As much as I hate to admit it, I have some pretty pronounced hipster tendencies. Few things cause my hair to experience piloerection like having the world get into a band I've loved for years. Sometimes finding an indie band will shake out in your favor, and sometimes it doesn't. With We Are Scientists, I… READ THE REST
No-nonsense MIDI player for modern Macs
With shock and horror, I realized that my computer, an M1 Mac, could not play MIDI files! It's been a while, to say the least, and some cursory research suggests Quicktime's support for MIDI died when it went 64-bit. I set about finding a simple, no-nonsense player and found Peter Wunder's MinimalMIDIPlayer at github, which… READ THE REST
Need summertime inspo? Here are some tips to make the most out of your time outdoors
Lately, the old beach volleyball game and corn hole tourney have gotten stale. Of course, we know a bad day in warm weather is better than a good day cooped up in the cold, but there are ways to vamp up our time in the great outdoors outside of reliable games and activities. So here's a non-exhaustive… READ THE REST
Enjoy comfort and elite sound with nearly 70% off these Bluetooth earbuds
Some Bluetooth earbuds are affordable. Some Bluetooth earbuds provide incredible sound, almost like you're live at a concert. Others still are soft and comfortable. It's easy to find earbuds that fulfill at least two of these, but if you value sound and comfort, you've probably resigned yourself to shell out an arm and a leg… READ THE REST
Save on your energy bill with this personal AC
If your bills seem higher than ever these days, from the gas you've been putting on your credit card to your mortgage rates, buckle up. Summer is practically knocking at the door, which means higher energy bills due to blasting the AC to prevent yourself from melting onto your living room floor. While there may not be… READ THE REST