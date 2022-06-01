Explosive new Death Cab for Cutie video

My friends in Death Cab for Cutie have just released a new video for "Roman Candles," the first single from their forthcoming album Asphalt Meadows out September 16. Influential indie filmmaker Lance Bangs shot the explosive video all in one take. Fortunately, it apparently went off without a hitch.

Of the song, Death Cab singer Ben Gibbard says: "The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic."

The band takes the show on the road starting on July 7 in Cincinnati, Ohio and continues across the US though the fall.