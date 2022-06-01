Gaming website apologizes to Elon Musk for punching down on him

Gaming culture website hard drive made fun of Elon Musk after he tweeted a screenshot from one of its articles without attribution by responding, "hey i'll give u a horse if u stop cropping our name off our articles."
Musk, who is not known for his witty repartee, responded by tweeting:
Well, if you make something that looks like a meme & someone (not me) crops off your name, so it goes. Also, this is only a 6/10 meme, so maybe step down from that high horse! The selfless art of anonymous meme creators is something to be admired.
That's when Hard Drive started pitilessly bullying the infamous mergers and acquisitions tycoon.
From Hard Drive:
"At the time of writing, that post has 62,000 likes, eclipsing Musk's SNL retort which sits at under 4,000 — despite the fact that Elon Musk has nearly 100 million Twitter followers, while Hard Drive has under 250,000. As Elon Musk said in his riotously funny SNL sketch Gen Z Hospital, "big yikes!"
As Mr. Musk was quick to point out, the reaction serves as a harsh lesson to comedy sites like ourselves. "The reason you're not funny is because you're woke," Musk tweeted shortly after actively sharing a meme that he thought was funny. "Wokism is a lie, which is why no one laughs." We take that feedback to heart, as we feel it likely explains why Hard Drive was nationally trending on Twitter after the incident. No one is laughing on this dark day.
Ultimately, we hear Mr. Musk's assessment about woke comedy. When we wrote about the Zodiac Killer, we should have considered that our joke could be potentially alienating to readers who support — or were — the 1960s mass murderer who was never caught by police. Comedy should always leave room for differences of opinion on serial killers and also VLC Media player, which was an unfortunate piece of collateral damage in the exchange.