Gaming website apologizes to Elon Musk for punching down on him

Gaming culture website hard drive made fun of Elon Musk after he tweeted a screenshot from one of its articles without attribution by responding, "hey i'll give u a horse if u stop cropping our name off our articles."

hey i'll give u a horse if u stop cropping our name off our articles https://t.co/QnNfyiNYs3 — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) May 30, 2022

Musk, who is not known for his witty repartee, responded by tweeting:

Well, if you make something that looks like a meme & someone (not me) crops off your name, so it goes. Also, this is only a 6/10 meme, so maybe step down from that high horse! The selfless art of anonymous meme creators is something to be admired.

That's when Hard Drive started pitilessly bullying the infamous mergers and acquisitions tycoon.

ok well lemme know what you think about this one https://t.co/JIS5vkyms9 — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) May 30, 2022

well you're the expert on SNL's bad days pic.twitter.com/Ysb5oJsRBK — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) May 30, 2022

