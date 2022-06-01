Happy birthday, Marilyn Monroe

I didn't watch a Monroe movie until I was well into my 20s. I figured that she wouldn't be able to match the feverish devotion that her name and visage conjured. Then I saw Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

In a second, I understood the hype. Lorelei Lee instantly became one of my favorite cinematic characters of all time through Monroe's uncanny comedic timing and charm. Before I knew it, I fell down the rabbit hole.

Sadly, Monroe's story is one that's all too common and all too tragic. Her's is the story of a woman treated more like a commodity than a person. I can't imagine the peculiar brand of isolation she must've felt, being desired by millions while simultaneously having people stare through her.

That's why I find her role as Lorelei so compelling. In Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Monroe plays an apparent "airhead" that surreptitiously houses an intrinsic understanding of who she is and how the world sees her. Above, my favorite scene, to celebrate Monroe's birthday.