Happy Pride Month! Instead of just buying stuff, go get involved!￼

The Human Rights Campaign announced last year that 2021 was the worst year for anti-LBGTQ legislation in recent history. Sadly, 2022 is shaping up to be even worse, as there are currently over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills on the docket in 36 legislatures across the country. According to The Washington Blade,

The legislation overwhelmingly targets Trans youth, according to the organization, from blocking participation in sports to baring access to gender-affirming care. Lawmakers have also attempted, and in some cases passed, legislation limiting how LGBTQ+ issues can be taught in schools and keeping Trans kids from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

In the meantime, companies across the globe are cashing in on Pride Month. While we await the worst offenders for June 2022, we can relive last year's most ridiculous pride products. I think I'd give the absolute worst award to Bud Light, with their "Let's Grab Beers Tonight, Queens" ad campaign, which somehow manages to be culturally appropriative, tone-deaf, offensive, cringey, and irrelevant, all at the same time.

Seriously, though, Happy Pride month! But instead of just buying pride merchandise, find out how to get involved in local and national politics and campaigns to actually help fight against the oncoming waves of anti-LGBTQ legislation.