It took a woman from Alaska to remove a wild possum from a Brooklyn bar (video)

When a possum made its way into Temkin's Bar in Brooklyn, the patrons all panicked — except for a no-nonsense woman from Alaska. She expertly grabbed the critter by the scruff, which was hiding in a corner of the bar, and stoically marched it outside and down the street a bit. The crowd rewarded her with endless rounds of drinks, according to NBC New York — fair compensation for a job well done.

So this is how you remove a possum who doesn't belong:

Thumbnail image on front page: Phillip W. Kirkland / shutterstock.com