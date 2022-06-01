Marjorie Taylor Green says heterosexuals will be extinct "in about four or five generations"

Displaying her singular command of human evolutionary genetics, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says that heterosexuals are facing extinction in the near-term future.

"Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore," Green said on a video stream. " Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming."

Business Insider ran the numbers and was unable to verify her conclusions.

Greene cited no evidence for the apparently chronic decline of heterosexuality. 86.3% of Americans consider themselves straight, according to a 2022 Gallup poll. Gallup has noted that it is still an open question over whether the generational increases are due to "a true shift in sexual orientation" or whether it "reflects a greater willingness of younger people to identify as LGBT." A generation is typically taken to mean around 30 years — making Greene's ballpark around 120 to 150 years.

Perhaps we could grow more straights in peach tree dishes?