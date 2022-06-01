Mattel debuts their first transgender Barbie

Mattel has collaborated with actress Laverne Cox to release the first transgender Barbie doll in their collection.
In other Mattel news, the company recently introduced a Barbie in the likeness of the actress, educator and LGBTQ+ activist Laverne Cox. This is the company's first transgender Barbie, and Cox was reportedly "very involved" in every step of the design process, according to People.
"I can't believe it. I love her outfit," Cox told People. "What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person."
As a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, Emmy-winning producer, and the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role on a scripted TV show, Laverne Cox uses her voice to amplify the message of moving beyond societal expectations to live more authentically. She wears a triple-threat original design, featuring a deep red tulle gown gracefully draped over a dazzling, silver metallic bodysuit. Her hair is swept into glamorous Hollywood waves while dramatic makeup completes her look.