Mattel debuts their first transgender Barbie

Mattel has collaborated with actress Laverne Cox to release the first transgender Barbie doll in their collection.

The Street:

In other Mattel news, the company recently introduced a Barbie in the likeness of the actress, educator and LGBTQ+ activist Laverne Cox. This is the company's first transgender Barbie, and Cox was reportedly "very involved" in every step of the design process, according to People.

"I can't believe it. I love her outfit," Cox told People. "What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person."