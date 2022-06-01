The most dangerous city in each European country

Levi Borba is from Brazil but he says he left to "escape the violence." He now lives in Europe.

He recently analyzed crime databases in 16 European countries to find the most dangerous city in each country.

The most violent city in the UK is Glasgow, the most violent city in Germany is Frankfurt, and the most violent city in France is Marsailles. You can find out why, and learn about the other most dangerous cities in his Medium essay.

Borba notes, "none of these cities are really that violent when you compare them to the average city in South Africa, Mexico, Colombia, or Brazil."