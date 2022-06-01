The third installment of Obi-Wan Kenobi

The third episode of Obi-Wan sets up the next three perfectly and delivered plenty of what I have been enjoying seeing: shattered Ben coping with all this crazy shit. As one of the pillars of the former order, Kenobi is forced to witness the drastic and unforgiving changes to the galaxy his personal blundering caused. Then Ben continues to blunder about the galaxy, always escaping by the skin of his teeth.

The Obi-Wan/Leia relationship continues to just be fantastic. Their conversations, and independent personal struggles, are portrayed so very well. Vivien Lyra Blair's young Princess Leia is just stellar and certainly one of the best performances in Star Wars' remarkably wooden dramatic history.

While we know Obi-Wan's luck doesn't run out, this is certainly the worst beating we've seen him take. Will he find that switch and be able to turn the light back on?