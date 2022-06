During last night's Washington Nationals-New York Mets baseball game, Alan Alcantara was holding his baby when the Mets' Starling Marte hit a home run. Alcantara caught the ball empty handed with his baby still in his arms.

"I knew I was not going to have time to put the baby down," Alcantara told the Associated Press. "So I decided to just hold on tight to him, jump on the rail and see if I could catch the ball. And we did."

Glad it wasn't an error.