"Dinosaurs: The Terrible Lizards" is a short film by artist who worked on the original Star Trek and Land of the Lost

Dinosaurs: The Terrible Lizards is a short film created by artist Wah Chang, who is known for his work on the original Star Trek and the 1970s TV show Land of the Lost. This educational film about dinosaurs has been sourced from a 16mm copy. I love the way stop motion is used to animate the dinosaurs. I used to watch this all the time as a kid, and the ambient background music teleports me right back to my childhood TV room.