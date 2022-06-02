Disney World welcomes the return of Gay Days

One of Disney's most popular non-official events is Gay Days, when tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ folks converge on Florida's number one attraction to celebrate themselves and enjoy the wonder of the Disney park. Disney has done a lot to ensure everyone is welcome this year.

Orlando Sentinel:

Disney bought an ad in Gay Days' magazine featuring photos of a person wearing rainbow Mickey ears and gay and lesbian couples enjoying the parks. The ad begins with the line, "To all that come to this happy place, Welcome!," quoting from Walt Disney's 1955 dedication speech for Disneyland.

"During Pride Month and throughout the year, we want everyone at Walt Disney World Resort to feel seen and celebrated not only because of the environment we create, but also because of our meaningful contributions to the community," Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger told the Orlando Sentinel in a statement.

Disney is celebrating Pride Month by donating $100,000 to the Zebra Coalition, launching themed backdrops and photo opportunities at all four theme parks and Disney Springs and selling limited-time themed food and drinks and merchandise across the resort.