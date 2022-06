Essai d'ouverture is a 1988 short French film by Luc Moullet. It's about a man and his many bizarre approaches to opening a Coca-Cola bottle. He tries to pry the lid off with the metal tip on his belt buckle, boils the Coke bottle, freezes it, tries pliers, shakes it violently, uses an electric sander on the lid, and more. I feel for this man. I turn into him every time I have to open a jar of pickles.