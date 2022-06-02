Grab this audio streaming subscription is just in time for Father's Day

Every Father's Day, there comes a feeling of extreme love for the fathers and role models in your life. But right behind that feeling is often a feeling of dread — not because you don't love celebrating all the dads in your life, but because you have no idea what to get them as a gift. The thing is, many dads have this particular affectation about them which requires them to spend money on almost nothing new for themselves. They'd rather use the same old ratty pair of tennis shoes or keeping the same coffee mug for 30 years.

If you're looking for a gift that brings a little something new you might not have already thought of, consider a top-rated audio streaming service like TuneIn. Whether the men in your life are the type to take long walks around the neighborhood or perhaps drive a sizeable commute to work, this subscription is one they won't want to miss. It's got everything from news to sports to entertainment. Luckily enough for you, it just so happens to be on sale right now.

Rated 9.2 out of 10 on CNET and earning an App Store Editors' Choice award, TuneIn is like all the best things you love about radio and podcasts, except all in one. You can easily listen to live sports, breaking news, curated music, millions of podcasts, and over 120,000 streaming radio stations. In addition, a subscription to TuneIn Premium enables you to get commercial-free news from premium sources like CNN, MSNBC, FOX News Radio, and much more.

You can also get unrivaled live sports and sports talk to fuel your fandom. Music for every mood is easy with exclusive music channels, iHeartRadio Stations, and AM/FM channels. Plus, there are also a ton of podcasts, so you or your loved ones never have to run them dry.

A TuneIn Audio Streaming: Premium Plan typically costs $49.99, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $39.99, which is 66% off.

Price subject to change.