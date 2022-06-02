Abdullah is a cardboard modeler, and he generously posts step-by-step instructions on how to make things out of cardboard on Instructables. His latest creation is these cardboard sneakers. As a work of art, it's several orders of magnitude cooler than Balenciaga's $1850 pre-distressed sneakers.
How to make great-looking cardboard sneakers
