Meet the queer, furry fighting game champion known as Sonic Fox

The fighting game community—commonly known as the FGC—is my favorite among esports scenes. First of all, it doesn't take much for an outsider to understand what's happening during a fighting game match. The concept is self-explanatory in a way that more popular games like Starcraft and League of Legends aren't. Also, due to the one-on-one nature of fighting games, the FGC is home to some of the most interesting characters in all of professional gaming. Sometimes they are loathsome, yes, but most are hard to root against.

Such is the case of the subject featured in the video linked above, Dominique McLean, better known as Sonic Fox: a queer furry and one of the greatest competitors in the history of fighting games. Their ascent to the top of the FGC is one of the wildest journies the scene has ever witnessed.