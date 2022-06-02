Puppet maker sends Queen's corgis into the Uncanny Valley

My best friend Jennie has a corgi named Cinder, who is The Cutest Thing EverTM. I love that Jennie is a corgi lover, because she's always sending me news of all things corgi. And I think the news story she sent me yesterday wins the internet forever. As the kids say, this is what the internet was made for.

As everyone knows, it's the Queen's Jubilee, and the Queen loves corgis, so the Jubilee features lots of those wonderfully silly dogs. As one tribute to the Queen's corgis, the puppet-maker Imagineer has created a group of puppets modeled after the Queen's dogs — "each one unique and based on past and present Royal corgis" — that will be paraded in the Jubilee Pageant through the streets of London through June 5. All of the corgi puppets are gorgeous, of course. But one (front row, 2nd from right) especially caught my eye, and I'm sure you can see why!