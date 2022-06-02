Take a look at the Japanese Hardcore scene

I like my music with a little bite. There's a time and place for soothing, mellifluous ballads and slow jams outside of the bedroom, but I generally seek out music with a kick. Suffice it to say; that I'm into uppers, not downers, when it comes to music.

Japanese artists create some of the most pulse-pounding tracks around. I've often talked about how, no matter how good you are at something, someone in Japan is doing it ten times better. Nowhere is that more evident than in Japan's metal and hardcore scene.

My first exposure to heavier Japanese music came via Maximum the Hormone and the Death Note anime. Ever since I developed a taste, I've been actively looking for new bands to add to my playlist. Thanks to the video linked above by Gajinpot, I discovered a bunch. I hope you guys walk away with some new favorites too.