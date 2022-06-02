To heck with human lives. Colorado Rep. Buck needs his AR-15s to kill raccoons (video)

In March, Rep. Ken Buck (R–CO) stood in his office with an AR-15 while daring President Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to "come and take it." (How easy it is for frightened men to act tough when clutching a semi-automatic weapon.)

Now we can watch the same the scandal-plagued congressman explain the important reason why people must have access to the same style of weapon the Uvalde school shooter used to kill 19 children and two teachers: to protect chickens.

"An AR-15 is a gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens," he said (video below).

In Buck's world, keeping semi-automatic weapons legal rather than learning how to use a hunting rifle is worth it (massacres and all) if it means saving a few chickens.