A hiring freeze, and layoffs to come, for Tesla

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has "a super bad feeling" about the economy. In a letter leaked to Reuters Musk calls for Tesla to immediately stop hiring, and to prepare for a 10% layoff.

Yahoo/Reuters:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters.

The message, sent on Thursday and titled "pause all hiring worldwide", came two days after the billionaire told staff to return to the workplace or leave, and adds to a growing chorus of warnings from business leaders about the risks of recession.

Almost 100,000 people were employed at Tesla and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, its annual SEC filing showed.

The company was not immediately available for comment.