Country Music Association rejects the Confederate flag

The Country Music Association has banned the display of Confederate flags at its music festivals. A symbol of hatred, oppression, and exclusion the Confederate flag is now closely associated with such icons of evil as the Nazi swastika and red baseball caps.

Charlotte Observer:

"In line with our first CMA Fest lineup announcement in early April, our event policy was published on our website, which states any behavior that causes one of our attendees to fear for their personal safety will not be tolerated, and that is inclusive of any displays of the Confederate flag." McClatchy News reached out to the CMA for comment on June 2 and was awaiting a response. Organizations such as the Stagecoach Festival in California and NASCAR have banned Confederate flags as well. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace told NPR that he was proud of the racing organization, which banned the symbol in June 2020. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them," he told NPR.