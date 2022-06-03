Gentleman mad at girlfriend breaks into Dallas Museum of Art and destroys ancient art worth $5 million

A 21-year-old Texas man became cross with his girlfriend, so he did the logical thing and destroyed more than $5 million worth of ancient artifacts at the Dallas Museum of Art. The angry gentleman, Brian Hernandez, broke into the museum with a metal chair at 9:40pm Wednesday night, according to NBC News, and then proceeded to smash precious items including ancient Greek statues and a pot that dates back to 450 B.C. That oughta show her.
From NBC:
[H]e is seen on video in the museum, walking from room to room, smashing display cases and the items inside, according to a Dallas police arrest sheet.
After he punched a case multiple times, Hernandez grabbed a metal stool and shattered the glass and two pieces within it — a sixth century Greek amphora and a pot dating to 450 B.C., according to the police document. The two items combined were valued at about $5 million, the document says.
He also smashed a case and destroyed a "Kylix Herakles and Nemeon Lion" statue, valued at about $100,000, according to police. …
Hernandez continued through the museum and used a hand sanitizer stand to shatter the case containing a statue of the "Batah Kuhuh Alligator Gar Fish" valued at $10,000, which he then picked up and slammed to the ground, breaking it to pieces, the sheet says.
Hernandez was arrested Wednesday night and charged with "criminal mischief of greater than or equal to $300,000." His bail was set at $100,000.