Gentleman mad at girlfriend breaks into Dallas Museum of Art and destroys ancient art worth $5 million

A 21-year-old Texas man became cross with his girlfriend, so he did the logical thing and destroyed more than $5 million worth of ancient artifacts at the Dallas Museum of Art. The angry gentleman, Brian Hernandez, broke into the museum with a metal chair at 9:40pm Wednesday night, according to NBC News, and then proceeded to smash precious items including ancient Greek statues and a pot that dates back to 450 B.C. That oughta show her.

From NBC:

[H]e is seen on video in the museum, walking from room to room, smashing display cases and the items inside, according to a Dallas police arrest sheet.

After he punched a case multiple times, Hernandez grabbed a metal stool and shattered the glass and two pieces within it — a sixth century Greek amphora and a pot dating to 450 B.C., according to the police document. The two items combined were valued at about $5 million, the document says.

He also smashed a case and destroyed a "Kylix Herakles and Nemeon Lion" statue, valued at about $100,000, according to police. …

Hernandez continued through the museum and used a hand sanitizer stand to shatter the case containing a statue of the "Batah Kuhuh Alligator Gar Fish" valued at $10,000, which he then picked up and slammed to the ground, breaking it to pieces, the sheet says.