Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene giddy over Johnny Depp verdict because "there's not many victories for men"

Bleeding heart Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene applauds the Johnny Depp verdict, relieved that a man was able to come out on top again.

"It's a good victory for men, because there's not many victories for men these days," the GQP congresswoman from Georgia said.

The downtrodden men of America can now rejoice. As one commenter of the video below so eloquently expressed, "Yes, maybe someday men can be Presidents and CIOs and Bishops and in general earn wages equal to women. We can only dream."

Marjorie Taylor Greene said the Johnny Depp verdict "is a good victory for men because there's not very many victories for men these days." pic.twitter.com/kECDSaJcbH — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 3, 2022

Front page thumbnail image by Gage Skidmore / Flickr, Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Marjorie Taylor Greene, CC BY-SA 2.0