Trump Junior's "FJB" cap is made in China

Junior makes a big deal out of the fact that the "Fuck Joe Biden" caps he peddles on his website are "Designed & Embroidered in the U.S.A!"

Like Daddy Trump, Junior thinks China is a very bad country, filled with mean people who try to cheat Americans every chance they get.

So it makes you wonder why his caps are made in China. It doesn't seem to make sense, but Jimmy Kimmel found out why. Chinese-made caps are 30% cheaper than American-made caps. Junior doesn't mind enriching China, deceiving his fans, and hurting American workers if it means he can pocket an extra buck or two.

We can add "hypocrite" to the long list of Junior's achievements, along with "liar," "traitor," "cheat," and "grifter." If Junior keeps it up, he might finally win the love of Daddy, too.