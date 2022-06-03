High school student and weather geek Nicholas Krasznavolgyi of New Point Richey, Florida was watching online radar of a nearby storm develop on Tuesday when he noticed a tornado forming outside his own window. He ran outside with his camera and captured the remarkable video below, a rare glimpse right into the spiral inflow. Fortunately, Krasznavolgyi's house survived. As did he.
Young weather geek captures incredible video of tornado forming right above his house
