Young weather geek captures incredible video of tornado forming right above his house

David Pescovitz

High school student and weather geek Nicholas Krasznavolgyi of New Point Richey, Florida was watching online radar of a nearby storm develop on Tuesday when he noticed a tornado forming outside his own window. He ran outside with his camera and captured the remarkable video below, a rare glimpse right into the spiral inflow. Fortunately, Krasznavolgyi's house survived. As did he.

image: Sari ONeal/Shutterstock