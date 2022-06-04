DALL-E is very good at designing stained glass windows

DALL-E and Midjourney are the AI image generators du jour, but most of us seem to put them to use manufacturing weird, disturbing or outright horrific imagery. So Scott Alexander's Guide To Asking Robots To Design Stained Glass Windows makes for a charming and illuminating alternative. The machine's talent is undeniable, and even its mistakes have the honored aura of hidden intentions. Pictured above are three examples of "Darwin studying finches", for example, AI "disasters" whose aesthetic completeness only becomes more intriguing when you note that it also generated precisely what was expected of it:

